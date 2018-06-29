FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 29, 2018 / 8:55 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey doesn't see positive steps with EU while Austria has presidency: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey does not believe positive steps will be taken with the European Union while Austria holds the presidency of the bloc this year, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, reflecting the tensions between Ankara and Vienna.

FILE PHOTO - European Union (R) and Turkish flags fly at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul, Turkey September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Cavusoglu also told broadcaster NTV that he does not expect positive steps on opening new chapters for Turkey’s EU accession bid, but will discuss visa liberalization with EU officials.

Austria will take over the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union in July, giving it an important say in setting the agenda at the many meetings between member states. It has said it plans to use its presidency to shift toward preventing further waves of migrant arrivals.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.