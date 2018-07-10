FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says aims to make progress in EU membership process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to make progress in its European Union membership process, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as president with new executive powers.

Speaking to members of his ministry after keeping his position in Erdogan’s new cabinet, Cavusoglu also said the foreign ministry would merge with Turkey’s EU Affairs Ministry to carry out work “under one roof”.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

