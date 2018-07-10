Turkey says aims to make progress in EU membership process

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to make progress in its European Union membership process, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as president with new executive powers.

Speaking to members of his ministry after keeping his position in Erdogan’s new cabinet, Cavusoglu also said the foreign ministry would merge with Turkey’s EU Affairs Ministry to carry out work “under one roof”.