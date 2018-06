BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An escalation in trade tensions with the United States would hurt the euro zone’s economy more than currently anticipated, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi said on Friday according to a source close to the matter.

FILE PHOTO: President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during the news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Riga, Latvia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Draghi’s warning to European Union leaders gathering in Brussels largely echo what he and some of the world’s other top central bankers said at an ECB conference last week.