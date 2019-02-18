U.S. tariffs on EU cars could mean EU buying less U.S. soya beans and gas: Juncker

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the EU Industry Days 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - United States tariffs on imports of European cars could mean that Europe would buy less soya beans and liquid gas from the U.S., the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

Juncker, whose institution is in charge of trade talks for the whole 28-nation European Union, told the Stuttgarter Zeitung paper in an interview that he had a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump that there would be no such tariffs for now.

“Trump has given me his word that there will be no car tariffs for the time being. I believe him. However, should he renege on that commitment, we will no longer feel bound by our commitments to buy more US soya and liquid gas. However, I would very much regret that,” Juncker told the paper.