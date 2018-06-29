EU's Juncker says will visit Washington on trade by end-July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Friday he would travel to Washington to discuss trade issues between the United States and the European Union before the end of July.
Juncker spoke after a meeting of European Union leaders who reiterated their united support for settling trade disputes through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in what is called a multilateral framework — an approach the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is unhappy with.
Reporting By Jan Strupczewski