June 29, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Juncker says will visit Washington on trade by end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Friday he would travel to Washington to discuss trade issues between the United States and the European Union before the end of July.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Juncker spoke after a meeting of European Union leaders who reiterated their united support for settling trade disputes through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in what is called a multilateral framework — an approach the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is unhappy with.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

