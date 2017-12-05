EU warns Trump against recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, said on Tuesday that “any action that would undermine” peace efforts to create two separate states for the Israelis and the Palestinians “must absolutely be avoided”.

People sit together next to a camel at the look-out point of Mount Olives opposite to the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mogherini was speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on a visit to Brussels, as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“A way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” Mogherini said, stressing the EU’s support for unlocking meaningful peace talks.

She said the EU’s 28 foreign ministers will jointly discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brussels next Monday, to be followed by a similar meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas early next year.