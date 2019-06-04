EU chief executive to meet Trump advisor Kushner

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner will meet with the European Union’s chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels.

“They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission told reporters at a daily briefing.

The meeting came at the request of the U.S. presidential administration, she added, saying the meeting will also be attended by the EU’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.