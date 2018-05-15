France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid

PARIS (Reuters) - France will respect its international commitments to comply with a World Trade Organisation ruling on Tuesday against European Union subsidies to Airbus, the French government said.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The World Trade Organisation said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for U.S. rival Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers.

“With the European Commission and out of respect for international trade rules, France confirms its intention to respect its international commitments by soon adopting new compliance measures,” the foreign, finance and transport ministers said in a joint statement.

It added that the French government would closely watch a WTO decision expected in 2019 on U.S. aid to Boeing in a parallel case.