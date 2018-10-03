FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
EU's Vestager says Danish government not keen to back her for new mandate

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a Danish national, said on Wednesday that her government did not support naming her for another mandate at the European Union’s executive body.

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Vestager, 50, has a high profile in Brussels after attacking tax dodging and monopoly powers among U.S. multinationals like Google and Apple as the EU competition commissioner.

She is perceived by some as a potential successor to Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

“My native member state doesn’t seem too enthusiastic about giving me another mandate,” Vestager said at a news conference in Paris. “And that would be an understatement.”

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
