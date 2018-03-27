EU regulators look at Volkswagen's Luxembourg tax deals: Bloomberg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are seeking information on German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) tax deals with Luxembourg, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

The European Commission is checking whether Volkswagen benefited from an unfair tax deal, Bloomberg said.

The EU competition enforcer and the Luxembourg finance ministry declined to comment. Volkswagen did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Luxembourg’s tax deals with U.S. fast-food chain McDonald’s (MCD.N) and French gas and power producer Engie (ENGIE.PA) are already in the EU’s cross hairs. The Commission also opened a case to examine the Netherlands’ arrangement with Swedish furniture retailer Ikea [IKEA.UL] three months ago.

The EU’s crackdown on unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries in recent years has resulted in an order for Ireland to recover up to 13 million euros ($16.1 million) from Apple (AAPL.O).

In 2015 Luxembourg was told to claw back up to 30 million euros from Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and the Netherlands a similar amount from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks (SBUX.O).

A year later Belgium was ordered to recover about 700 million euros from 35 multinationals, among them brewer ABInbev (ABI.BR).

($1 = 0.8057 euros)