Greek opposition leader says PM should quit and call early elections

Main opposition New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis holds his ballot as he exists the polling booth before voting for the European and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the resignation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday after a European Parliament election result which Mitsotakis’s party won.

“It is obvious that the Greek people have withdrawn their confidence in this government .. The Prime Minister must assume his responsibilities. He must resign and the country should hold national elections the soonest possible.”

Early election results showed Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party leading Tsipras’s Syriza party by up to nine points. At present, elections are scheduled to be held in October.