Greek PM says will call early election after vote defeat

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras holds his ballot before voting for the European and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would call snap elections following the defeat of his Syriza party in European Parliament elections.

Results showed his party trailing by up to nine points behind the opposition New Democracy party. Under normal circumstances, Tsipras’s mandate ends in October.

In a speech Tsipras said he would meet with the Greek President to discuss calling elections immediately after the conclusion of a second round of local Greek elections scheduled for next week.