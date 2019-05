Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras prepares to cast his vote for the European and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to call snap elections in June, a source in his Syriza party said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Syriza, in power since 2015, suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in elections for new delegates to the European Parliament, trailing behind the main opposition New Democracy party by about nine points.

Tsipras was due to issue a statement on Sunday evening.