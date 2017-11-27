Allianz plans to buy rest of Euler Hermes for $2.2 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) plans to buy the shares in credit insurer Euler Hermes (ELER.PA) it does not yet own for around 1.85 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the logo of Allianz SE, Europe's biggest insurer, are pictured before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich, Germany May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Allianz said on Monday that it struck a deal to buy 11.3 percent of Euler Hermes’ stock for 122 euros per share in cash, taking its holding to 74.3 percent of shares.

It plans to make a public takeover offer for the remaining stock, excluding treasury shares, at the same price, a 21 percent premium to Friday’s closing price.

“Increasing ownership in Euler Hermes is therefore a logical step for Allianz to deploy capital in strategic businesses delivering solid operating performance, and to strengthen positions in core home markets and in property and casualty in particular,” Allianz said in a statement.

The deal will add about 1 percent to group earnings per share immediately after closing, Allianz said. It said the deal would have no impact on its 2 billion euro share buyback program.

Euler Hermes said in a statement that its supervisory board would meet to deliver a formal opinion regarding Allianz’s offer during the last days of December.

($1 = 0.8387 euros)