PARIS (Reuters) - French private equity firm Eurazeo (EURA.PA) has invested $33 million in Thought Machine, a British-based fintec company founded in 2014 by former Google (GOOGL.O) engineer Paul Taylor which has set up software systems for banks.

Eurazeo added on Tuesday that Thought Machine’s latest fund raising, which also had investments from British Patient Capital and SEB, had raised a total of $125 million.