Business News
April 23, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone consumer confidence falls unexpectedly to -7.9 in April

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk through one of the main pedestrian shopping areas, Preciados street, in central Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell unexpectedly by 0.7 points in April from the March number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -7.9 this month from -7.2 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -7.0.

In the European Union (EU) as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.6 points to -7.7.

Both indicators remain above their respective long-term averages of −11.3 for the euro zone and −10.4 for the EU as a whole, the Commission said.

Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below