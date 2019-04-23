Euro zone consumer confidence falls unexpectedly to -7.9 in April

FILE PHOTO: People walk through one of the main pedestrian shopping areas, Preciados street, in central Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell unexpectedly by 0.7 points in April from the March number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -7.9 this month from -7.2 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -7.0.

In the European Union (EU) as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.6 points to -7.7.

Both indicators remain above their respective long-term averages of −11.3 for the euro zone and −10.4 for the EU as a whole, the Commission said.