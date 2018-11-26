Eurobank agrees to 15.8-for-1 share swap to acquire Grivalia Properties

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eurobank is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank (EURBr.AT) is offering 15.8 of its shares for every one share of real estate firm Grivalia Properties (GRIr.AT) in an agreed acquisition via a share exchange, the bank said on Monday.

The merger plan aims to strengthen Eurobank’s capital base and help the bank speed up the reduction of its sour loans.

The merger is capital and earnings accretive with fully loaded Core equity Tier-1 (CET1) rising to 13.8 percent and pre-provision income to 0.28 euros per share, the two companies said in a statement.

“The combined group is targeting strong sustainable earnings per share and over 10 percent return on tangible equity in 2020,” they said.

Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), which currently holds 18.23 and 51.43 percent in Eurobank and Grivalia, respectively, will become the largest shareholder in the merged entity with a 32.93 percent shareholding.