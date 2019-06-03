Eurofins Scientific detects ransomware in some of its IT systems

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Food and biopharma product testing company Eurofins Scientific said on Monday that some of its IT systems were affected by a form of ransomware during the weekend.

“At this time there is no evidence of unauthorized transfer or misuse of data”, Eurofins said in a statement.

The Luxembourg-based company said that many systems and servers were taken offline by its IT teams to contain the activity of malware.

Eurofins IT teams are now installing additional protection against the new variant of malware and restoring affected systems from backups after appropriate security verifications, the company said.