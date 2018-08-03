Euronext core profit rises 12 percent on higher listings, trading volumes

(Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext (ENX.PA) said on Friday its second-quarter core earnings rose 11.9 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Euronext said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 88.6 million euros ($102.7 million) in the quarter ended June, from 79.2 million euros a year earlier.

Euronext operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin.

The company said revenue from listings rose 20.3 percent to 28.4 million euros, benefiting from the consolidation of Euronext Dublin and improved primary markets, which offset moderate activity in secondary markets.

During the quarter, 10 new companies listed on Euronext bourses, including Adyen (ADYEN.AS) and WFD Unibail Rodamco (URW.AS).

Total capital raised in primary activity fell to 1.1 billion euros, from 2.6 billion euros a year earlier.

Cash trading revenue rose 7.1 percent to 53.9 million euros in an environment of “persisting low volatility”, Euronext said.

Volatility is an important driver of trading across a range of asset classes, including futures, exchange-traded funds and cash equities.

Reining in costs and rising volumes helped Euronext to cope with relatively calm markets last year, compared with 2016 when the U.S. presidential election and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union boosted volatility.

The trade war between the United States and China, however, has sparked market volatility in recent months.