Euronext quarterly net profit jumps 54%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext (ENX.PA) on Wednesday reported a 53.7% rise in quarterly net profit to 82.1 million euros ($96.6 million), boosted by high trading volumes amid market volatility sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, reported revenue up 32.5% at 210.7 million euros, citing “a dynamic environment”.

Changing perceptions about the future of the global economy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis have driven high trading volumes.

Average daily cash trading was up 20% year on year at 10 billion euros in the quarter, the bank said in a statement.