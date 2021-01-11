Euronext resolves technical glitch in index derivatives trading

FILE PHOTO: The Euronext logo is seen at the financial and business district of La Defense, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Euronext said on Monday it a had resolved a technical issue that affected index derivatives trading.

France’s CAC 40 future contracts were among products that failed to open on time for trade on Monday morning, while trading on other futures indices run by the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse were trading normally.

Euronext said the issue was resolved and Dutch and French future contracts would start trading from 0735 GMT.

The glitch comes after a major technical outage on Euronext in October hampered trading on its exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.