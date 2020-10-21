Euronext says still battling to resolve glitches after outage earlier this week

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Wednesday that it was still battling to resolve trading glitches after a huge outage earlier this week.

The operator said that there was mixup of buy and sell orders on a number of trades struck on Tuesday.

“It has been identified that some of the 19/10 trades sent yesterday to the CCPs (central counterparty clearing house) had the wrong buy/sell direction”, Euronext said.

“Reverse trades will be sent after trading hours in order to neutralize the error”, it added.

A series of glitches on Monday disrupted several of Western Europe’s major stock exchanges and raised concerns about the risk of one operator hosting so many bourses.

The outage was at least the fifth major one globally this year and one of the most widespread as exchange operator Euronext hosts stocks exchanges from Dublin and Amsterdam to Paris and Lisbon. It operates six major stock markets in Europe.

Trading in those locations came to standstill for more than three hours on Monday morning due to a technical failure impacting one of its data management systems. Though it was resolved in the afternoon, it came back during closing auctions.