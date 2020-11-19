EU foreign ministers to discuss further measures against Belarus: Germany

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at a news conference with his counterpart from Kosovo, Meliza Haradinaj Stublla, at the Federal Foreign Office, in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions against the Belarusian authorities at their meeting on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“The Belarusian authorities are obviously not prepared to start a dialogue with the opposition,” Maas said.

“We have not registered any constructive reaction from Minsk so far, so we will discuss how we can raise the pressure,” he said. “And we can certainly raise pressure by focussing more strongly on the powerful circles around (President Alexander) Lukashenko.”