French film group Pathe could buy stake in Luc Besson's EuropaCorp

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s historic Pathe cinema company could buy a stake in Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp production firm, which has been hit by a series of weak financial results.

EuropaCorp confirmed on Wednesday an earlier report in Les Echos newspaper of Pathe’s interest in the company, set up by its chairman and CEO Besson, who achieved fame in the 1980s for hit movies such as ‘Subway’ and ‘The Big Blue’.

“The group Pathé has expressed interest in a potential stake acquisition in the capital of the company,” said EuropaCorp.

EuropaCorp’s shares surged 110% to 1.33 euros, giving the company a market capitalization of around 54 million euros.