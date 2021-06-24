Volkswagen mulls buying majority stake in Europcar

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar, along with investors Attestor and Pon Holdings.

It said in a statement that considerations are at a very early stage and no decisions have been taken, adding that Europcar had already rejected a non-binding offer of 0.44 euros ($0.52) per share.

Volkswagen said buying Europcar was one of several options the company was considering to give the company access to a rental platform that would support its “long-term mobility vision” and strengthen its range of products and services.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from Volkswagen.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)