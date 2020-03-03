Airbus, Boeing executives say too early to gauge coronavirus impact on aircraft demand

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Executives from planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday that it was too early to say whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus would affect demand for aircraft.

Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer of Airbus (AIR.PA), told an industry conference in Brussels that the coronavirus could cause an adjustment to demand for aircraft but it would not be large-scale.

“The violent cyclicality seen in the 1980s is no longer there,” Scherer said.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice-president, commercial sales and market at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BA.N) said that coronavirus had put discussions with Chinese customers on hold.