Brussels court convicts Frenchman of murder in Jewish museum attack

FILE PHOTO - A police officer stands guard in front of the Jewish Museum in Brussels June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian court on Thursday convicted French citizen Mehdi Nemmouche of “terrorist murder” for the shooting deaths of four people at a Jewish museum in Brussels in 2014, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

Sentencing in the weeks-long jury trial will be announced at a later date.

The shooting attack in the museum in May 2014 was the first to underscore the threat posed by Islamist militants returning to their home countries in Europe after fighting in Syria’s war.