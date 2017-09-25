FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police investigating militants search Brussels houses
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 25 days ago

Police investigating militants search Brussels houses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Police searched eight houses in and around Brussels on Monday and detained one suspect in investigations into people who had joined militants in Syria in 2014, prosecutors said.

The prosecutors said one person had been detained for questioning and a judge would decide on Tuesday whether he would be charged. They did not give any further details on the investigations.

A series of attacks in European cities has raised fears that people who fought alongside jihadists in Syria and Iraq could return to launch more assaults at home.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

