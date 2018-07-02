FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 2, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says ready to work with all concerned to uncover sinister 'false-flag' ploy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it was ready to work with all concerned parties to uncover what was a sinister “false-flag ploy”, after Belgian authorities said an Iranian diplomat had been arrested on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack in France.

“How convenient: Just as we embark on a presidential visit to Europe, an alleged Iranian operation and its “plotters” arrested,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

“Iran unequivocally condemns all violence & terror anywhere, and is ready to work with all concerned to uncover what is a sinister false flag ploy.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran on Monday for an official visit to Austria and Switzerland.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.