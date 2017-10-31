FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian prosecutors charge two over foiled attack on high-speed train
October 31, 2017 / 5:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Belgian prosecutors charge two over foiled attack on high-speed train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian federal prosecutors said on Tuesday they charged two people over a foiled attack in 2015 on a high-speed train between Brussels and Paris.

In August 2015 a machinegun-toting attacker wounded three people on a Thalys train before being overpowered by passengers, one of a series of militant attacks that has rocked Belgium and France over the past two years.

The two men, named as Mohamed B. and Youssef S., were “indicted for participation in the activities of a terrorist group,” prosecutors said.

They were among four people detained by police on Monday after houses were searched in Brussels and elsewhere in Belgium. The two others were released after interrogation.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by John Stonestreet

