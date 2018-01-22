FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Belgium reduces security threat level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium reduced its national threat level on Monday, saying a militant attack had become less likely almost two years after bombings killed 32 people in Brussels.

The prime minister said the country had reduced the threat level to two on a four-tier scale, indicating an average risk.

“But level 2 after the attacks is not the same as level 2 was before the attacks,” Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop

