FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France pays tribute to Paris dead two years on
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 16 minutes

France pays tribute to Paris dead two years on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France, still on alert against militant Islamist attacks, paid tribute on Monday to 130 people killed when gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Paris two years ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L), his wife Brigitte Macron (C) and former French President Francois Hollande (R) release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall, France, November 13, 2017, during a ceremony held for the victims of the Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Flowers were laid and victims names read out at otherwise silent homage ceremonies in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron at the six sites struck on Nov. 13 2015 in attacks for which the Islamist State group claimed responsibility.

Macron, whose government has implemented legislation giving police and intelligence agents wider wiretap, search and arrest powers in an attempt to avert more attacks, was accompanied by other politicians including Francois Hollande, president at the time of the Paris attacks.

More than 240 people have died in the past three years in attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State, which has urged followers to attack France and other countries involved in military efforts to oust it from swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Dozens more have been killed in similar attacks in Europe, primarily in Belgium, Britain, and also in Spain more recently.

“The threat level remains high,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told public radio station France Inter.

The government says 30 planned attacks have been thwarted in the past two years. Police and intelligence services are working flat-out to cope with the challenge of religious radicalization and further attacks.

Hundreds of French citizens have left France, a traditionally Roman Catholic country where about one in six people are Muslims, to fight as jihadists for the Islamist State, which declared a caliphate .

Writing by Brian Love; reporting Noemie Olive and Celia Mebroukine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.