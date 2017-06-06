FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interior minister says Paris Notre Dame attacker shouted 'This is for Syria'
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 6, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 2 months ago

Interior minister says Paris Notre Dame attacker shouted 'This is for Syria'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An attacker at Paris Notre Dame cathedral carrying an Algerian student card shouted "this is for Syria" when he smashed with a hammer one of three police officers, French interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday.

"A man came behind these police officers and, armed with a hammer, started hitting one of them. His colleagues reacted with composure...and fired," Collomb told reporters near the cathedral in central Paris.

Collomb added that the injured attacked was being treated in hospital and seemed to have acted alone.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose

