7 days ago
France opens anti-terrorist inquiry after hit-and-run on soldiers
#World News
August 9, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 7 days ago

France opens anti-terrorist inquiry after hit-and-run on soldiers

1 Min Read

Armed soldiers secure the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French counter-terrorist investigators have been asked to probe an incident in which a car rammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday, a source in the judiciary said.

A judicial source told Reuters that the department had taken up the matter and was working alongside colleagues from the DGSI internal intelligence agency - a move that in France shows the matter is being treated as a probable act of terrorism.

A statement from French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly added that police forces were looking for a suspect on the run after the incident, in which police said six soldiers were injured, two of them seriously.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Brian Love and Alison Williams

