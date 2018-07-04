FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 4, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran summons French, Belgian, Germany envoys in Tehran: Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the French and Belgian ambassadors and Germany’s chargé d’affaires in protest at the arrest of an Iranian diplomat in Germany, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

“The Iranian deputy foreign minister expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over the arrest of an Iranian diplomat and emphasized that due to the immunity of diplomats in the Vienna Convention, he should be released without any delay and with no condition,” ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

He added the arrest was a plot to damage Iran-European ties, especially at a time when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Europe to save an international nuclear deal following Washington’s withdrawal from the landmark accord.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.