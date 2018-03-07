FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 7, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Poland says suspect arrested in 2016 was linked to Paris attacks

Lidia Kelly

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Moroccan man arrested in Sept. 2016 in Poland was connected to Islamic State and attacks in Paris the previous year in which 130 people were killed, Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday.

He was involved with the militant group in 2015 and 2016 and was an informant for Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a coordinator of the November 2015 attack and an assault on a Paris-bound train that August that was thwarted, the National Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Photo files with instructions on creating explosive devices (such as) a homemade bomb that could be detonated by using a mobile phone as well as photos of objects on which the explosives were to be used, were discovered on the phone of Mourad T.,” the office said.

“The investigation has also revealed that the suspect, Mourad T., was a collaborator of ISIS recruiter Abdelhamid Abaaoud,” it said in a statement.

It did not give the suspect’s last name but said he was arrested in the southwestern city of Rybnik on Sept. 5, 2106.

“He has been in a pre-trial detention used as a preventive measure,” it said.

He participated in a meeting in Turkey’s Edirne in December 2014, attended, among others, by Abaaoud and militants killed in January 2015 by Belgian police in Verviers while thwarting an alleged plot.

The suspect said he was a Syrian refugee and used fake birth information to receive a special identification card in Austria. He came to Poland through the Czech Republic, it said.

Prosecutors charged him with participation in an armed criminal organization, Islamic State, and he faces up to eight years in prison. He is to be tried in Poland, the statement said.

Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.