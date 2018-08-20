Three people injured as car mounts pavement in Spain, driver flees

MADRID (Reuters) - Three people were injured when a car mounted a pavement in the northern Spanish town of Casetas on Monday, before its driver fled, a Civil Guard police spokesman said.

The spokesman could give no more details.

The local unit of COPE radio station tweeted that two people in the car were detained shortly afterwards.

The injured included a 45-year-old man who was taken to a nearby hospital. Two other people were taken to a different hospital, a civil protection agency spokeswoman said.

No details of the victims’ medical conditions have been given, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier, police said they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Regional police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella, near Barcelona, just before 0400 GMT “with the aim of attacking the officers”, adding he had then been shot.

This month Barcelona commemorated the first anniversary of an Islamist assault in which a young man drove a van down a busy central boulevard, killing 14 and injuring over 100 in Spain’s worst attack in more than a decade.