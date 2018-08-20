FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 20, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Spain police shoot man trying to attack police station with knife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Monday they had shot a man armed with a knife as he tried to attack a police station in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

Regional Mossos police said on Twitter the man had entered the police station in Cornella just before 0400 GMT “with the aim of attacking the officers” adding he had then been shot.

A Mossos spokeswoman said she could not give any further information.

State broadcaster RTVE said the attacker was a 29 year-old Algerian resident in Cornella with Spanish identity documents, and had been killed by the gunshot.

RTVE and other Spanish media said the man had shouted “Allah is great” as he entered the police station.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.