FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 23, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Paris attacks suspect guilty of attempted murder in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian court has found Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam guilty of attempted terrorist murder of police during a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016, Belgian news agency Belga said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday. The judge was continuing to read the verdict.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State attack on Paris in November 2015. Prosecutors say he is lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.