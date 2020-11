FILE PHOTO: Mark Tucker Chairman of HSBC arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chairman of HSBC HSBA.L, Mark Tucker, called on European banks to become more efficient, noting the effort raised the possibility of mergers and branch closures.

Tucker, speaking at a banking conference, said it was “imperative we take the hard decisions now to adapt” business models.