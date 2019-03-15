Business News
March 15, 2019 / 4:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BMW applies for funds for battery cell research: spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW has applied for state funding of research and development in the field of battery cells, a spokesman said on Friday, adding this does not mean the company aims to produce them itself.

Germany has earmarked 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to support a consortium looking to produce electric car battery cells and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries.

The BMW spokesman said that the funding application would not necessarily lead to the carmaker participating in a consortium.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below