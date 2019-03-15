BMW applies for funds for battery cell research: spokesman

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW has applied for state funding of research and development in the field of battery cells, a spokesman said on Friday, adding this does not mean the company aims to produce them itself.
Germany has earmarked 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to support a consortium looking to produce electric car battery cells and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries.
The BMW spokesman said that the funding application would not necessarily lead to the carmaker participating in a consortium.
