Germany has set aside 1 billion euros to support battery cell production: minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister said on Tuesday his ministry had set aside around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to support battery cell production in Europe’s largest economy, aiming to have 30 percent of such production coming from Germany and Europe by 2030.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Germany wanted to work with other European countries, adding that he was already in contact with France, Poland and Austria on the issue.

($1 = 0.8901 euros)