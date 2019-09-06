Germany mulls creation of new electric car battery consortium

FILE PHOTO - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks to the media in front of the Drum Tower in Beijing, China June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy ministry said on Friday a second European battery cell production consortium was being discussed and preliminary agreements were expected by this autumn.

A spokeswoman declined to give names of potential companies taking part but added that German companies play important roles in both production consortia.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in June he expected there would be eventually probably three battery cell groups.

German business daily Handelsblatt reported earlier on Friday that Germany had agreed in principle with eight other European nations to set up a second consortium for the production and recycling of battery cells for cars, citing Altmaier.