German says Brexit timetable can be met

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany believes the timetable for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union can be kept to, a government spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that while some issues still needed to be resolved, there were still open questions.
“We expect that the timetable will be adhered to,” the spokeswoman said at a regular government news conference, adding there had not been satisfactory solutions found to all questions, including the Irish border issue.
Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt