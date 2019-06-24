Medical cannabis group EMMAC forms research partnership with Hyris Ltd

PARIS (Reuters) - European medical cannabis company EMMAC announced on Monday a research partnership with UK biotechnology company Hyris Limited to develop a library of genetic profiles of existing cannabis varieties.

Earlier this month, EMMAC bought French hemp-based and cannabis healthcare company GreenLeaf, as the legal use of cannabis for medicinal purposes steadily increases.

Cannabis stocks have been a growing trend on world stock markets, particularly on the Toronto stock exchange after Canada became one of the first major economies to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.