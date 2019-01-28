Germany's Weber: Chinese purchase of Kuka shows we must protect European firms

A sign alerts people to be precautious against a roboter arm of German industrial robot maker Kuka during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH (Reuters) - German conservative Manfred Weber said on Monday that the 2016 purchase of German robotics maker Kuka by China’s Midea showed that it was necessary to protect European firms.

Weber is leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament. His comments come after Germany agreed new rules in December to lower the threshold for screening and even block purchases of stakes in German firms by non-Europeans, in a move to fend off unwanted takeovers by Chinese investors in strategic areas.