FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze 'unique' reform window
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze 'unique' reform window

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone must seize a current window of opportunity for urgent reforms to the currency bloc, including by creating a joint finance minister answering to the European Parliament, European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission Representation offices in Athens, Greece July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“There is now a window of opportunity to carry out deep-rooted reforms to the euro zone,” he said at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “We cannot wait any longer. We must use this opportunity. We must make progress between December and June.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.