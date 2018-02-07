BlackRock sees biggest European fund inflows in 2017: Morningstar

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, saw the largest inflows in the European asset management sector in 2017 at 62.7 billion euros ($77.42 billion), according to data from Morningstar.

Record net inflows across the sector took European-domiciled open-end funds to 8.9 trillion euros under management, up 12 percent from 7.96 trillion in 2016, Morningstar said in a statement on Wednesday.

Standard Life’s global absolute return strategies fund saw net outflows of 9 billion euros.

Standard Life merged last year with Aberdeen Asset Management to form Standard Life Aberdeen.

($1 = 0.8099 euros)